Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday both adjournment and a resolution on alleged fraud in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to BISP Chairwoman Dr Sania Nishtar, around 0.8 million recipients were fraudsters, including 2,500 government officers of federal and various provincial governments. Sher Zaman, in his resolution, expressed outrage and condemnation that 1,122 Sindh Government employees of grades 17 to 21 received BISP benefits illegally.

Furthermore, the resolution calls for Sindh Government to identify these officers and strict disciplinary action be taken against them and those who facilitated them in receiving BISP benefits.

The resolution concludes by urging the federal government and the various provincial governments to take similar actions against their respective government employees committing the same crime.