Share:

LAHORE - The rain-hit HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 will start today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground and will be decided on penalty shootouts. After the penalty shootouts, the semifinalists will be decided and the semifinals of the tournament will be played on Saturday. In the first today (Friday), BN will play against Barry’s at 2pm, Master Paints Black will vie against Platinum Homes at 2.15pm, the winner (2) will face Diamond Paints Blue at 2.30pm, Black Horse will compete against Diamond Paints White at 2.45pm, the winner of (4) will fight against Tetra Pak at 3.00pm while AOS Polo will vie against FG Polo at 3.15pm. The top two teams of Pool A and B will play semifinals against each other while the losing sides will play subsidiary final against each other. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana said that top national and international players have been taking part in this eight-goal tournament, which will provide ample opportunities to the spectators to witness the high-quality polo on offer. “The foreign players from Iran, Argentine and England have been exhibiting their prowess during this event, which will make it further enthralling and exciting one.”