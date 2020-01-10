Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to owners of three illegal housing societies being developed in Murree, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

The notices were issued by Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 to the owners of three illegal housing schemes namely Murree Green Villas Jika Gali road Murree, Smart City/Arched Murree Housing Scheme near Patriata Chair Lift Murree and Broha Farm Houses Murree in subdivision of Tehsil Murree Rawalpindi, he said

Director MP&TE RDA has decided to register the First Information Report against above mentioned three illegal housing schemes in Murree, the spokesman added.

RDA advised general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme as declared by RDA.

Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses, he said.

RDA spokesman said the Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development/construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken according to the law.