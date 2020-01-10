Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the unending match of point scoring between lawmakers of the government and opposition dominated in Thursday’s National Assembly proceedings, SBP Banking Services Corporation Amendment bill was also laid in the house.

A treasury MNA and former NA speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, in the absence of the speaker, though run the house in an apt manner but the MNAs from both sides [PTI and PPP] manage to create an opportunity to criticise governments of each other.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, on point order, claimed that the PTI government in outgoing year [2019] brought positive changes in country’s economy.

“PTI’s government has accepted challenges to provide relief to masses in tough circumstances,” he said, mentioning that health card would provide a relief to masses.

He pointed out that the government has launched Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme under which the card holders can get medical treatment up to seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees at the public and private hospitals.

He said the process to distribute 5.7 million Sehat Insaaf cards has been started. As many as 53,480 people will be provided with these cards in the federal capital by March this year.

The communication minister said the distribution of these cards to all the families in tribal districts would be ensured during the current year.

“The government has now launched a relief package worth six billion rupees through Utility Stores for provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates,” he added.

PPP’s Qadir Patail, responding to the minister, said that the situation was altogether different from the given facts. “Youngsters are jobless. Price hike is at its peak,” he said even people in constituencies of treasury benches are in search of MNAs. “Money extracted from BISP is being used in Ehsas program,” he blamed.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub rushed to take the floor blaming the PPP government in Sindh for not providing relief to masses. “People in Sindh are miserably living life. Dog biting cases are on its peak,” said the minister, inviting more criticism from the PPP.

Nafeesa Shah of PPP, in response to the minister, said federal government had failed to fulfil its tall claims regarding provision of jobs to jobless. “What about the claims of 50 lac houses,” she said, reminding federal government of its promises made by the prime minister. PPP MNA also challenged removal names of 800,000 beneficiaries on the basis of survey, saying that they were removed randomly.

A treasury MNA Alia Kamran said that there was significant growth in industrial sector and jobs have also been created in the power and other sectors.

Agha Rafi Ullah of PPP, at the fag end of proceedings, pointed out lack of required strength in the house. “No concerned minister is in house to response the members. Only walls are listening the complaints of opposition MNAs,” he said.

The house was also informed that thirteen projects worth about eleven billion dollars have been completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab told the house, during question hour, said that another thirteen CPEC related projects worth eighteen billion dollars are under implementation.

The parliamentary secretary said forty- six per cent works on Gwadar East Bay expressway has been completed.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that 124,587 people availed the Assets Declaration Scheme launched by present government last year. He said over sixty two billion rupees were recovered under this scheme.

Earlier, the SBP Banking Services Corporation Amendment bill was also laid in the house.