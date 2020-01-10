Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 42,523.07 points as compared to 41,357.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1165.50 points (2.82%). A total of 362,490,340 shares were traded compared to the trade 280,071,600 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 13.767 billion as compared to Rs 11.694 billion during last trading day. Total 381 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market , out of which 325 recorded gain and 44 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 53,074,500 shares and price per share of Rs 12.57, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 33,460,500 and price per share of Rs 4.73 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 24,311,000 and price per share of Rs 16.14. Mari Petroleum recorded the maximum increase of Rs 46.89 per share, closing at Rs 1351.45 while Service Ind Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 27.46 per share, closing at Rs 775. Philip Morris Pak. recorded maximum decrease of Rs 73.64 per share, closing at Rs 2296.36 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 45 per share closing at Rs 855.