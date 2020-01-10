Share:

Dubai - In 2018, the 356-meter (1,168 feet) Gevora Hotel in Dubai became the tallest hotel in the world, complete with certification as a Guinness World Record. But the Gevora’s reign will be short-lived. The 75-story tower is to be eclipsed by a slender glass skyscraper under construction just a short drive away in Dubai’s Marina district. The Ciel Tower will reach 360.4 meters upon completion, developer The First Group has confirmed, featuring 1,209 luxury suites and residences spread across 82 floors. The design from architects NORR, creators of the Atlantis Hotel, seeks to maximize the value of such altitude. A glass observation deck will offer 360-degree views of the city. Visitors can also take in the sights from a rooftop swimming pool and restaurants. Guests will experience “panoramic views of the coastline and iconic landmarks including the Palm Jumeirah (man-made island),” a spokesperson for The First Group said. The design won three prizes at the International Property Awards in December, for Best International Hotel Architecture, Best Hotel Architecture Arabia, and Best High-rise Architecture Arabia. Ciel Tower will also feature a spa, business facilities, and “multiple award-winning restaurants” which will be announced in the coming months, the spokesperson said. Construction work has been ongoing since 2016 at the building site in Dubai Marina, a major hub of development featuring a cluster of supertall skyscrapers including the 306-meter (1,004 feet) Cayan Tower and 425-meter (1,394 feet) Marina 101 building. Ciel Tower is scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023.