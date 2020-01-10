Share:

KARACHI - A two-day anti-polio campaign will begin in the city from today (Friday) in 34 super high-risk union councils of Karachi.

The campaign is being launched on the directives of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for covering the children missing the previous campaigns.

All deputy commissioners of the city held consultations with the religious leaders, elected representatives and other community and opinion leaders to get them engaged in the campaign so that it could be ensured that every child was vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The decision was taken at meeting of Karachi Polio Task Force, held under the chairmanship of Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, here at his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the government officials, Karachi Polio Task Force Coordinator Dr Sohail Memon , all deputy commissioners, representatives of WHO and UNICEF, Bill Gates and Melinda Foundation, Rotary Club, senior officials of the Health Department, police and Rangers’ representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that polio eradication was a national cause, and all the concerned officials and partners should work in close coordination with each other to ensure the full coverage of those children who missed the previous campaigns.

He said the chief minister wanted to make the province polio free as soon as possible. He directed all the deputy commissioners to play their due role to make the campaign successful.

The commissioner also appealed to the parents to extend their support to the community health workers and cooperate with them to get their children, under the age of five, vaccinated.

He said vaccination was the only way to eradicate polio virus and protect children from the disease that caused lifelong disability.