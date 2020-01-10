Share:

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will arrive in Pakistan on January 19 for a three-day visit, the US State Department said.

The visit by Wells will be a part of her 10-day visit to the region during which she will travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, from January 13-22.

In Islamabad, she will meet with senior Pakistani government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern.

Wells' last visit to Islamabad in August 2019 had come a day after the Indian government had rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.

The US Department of State in its statement had said it was "closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir".