LAHORE - All Sects Ulema Board (ASUB), a platform of religious scholars from all schools of thoughts and faiths, have strongly condemned the fresh wave of sectarian debates following the killing of top Iranian and Iraqi army commanders by US drone strike at Baghdad airport few days ago.

Addressing a press conference after convening a meeting of Ulema from various schools of thought on Thursday, ASUB chairman Maulana Asim Makhdoom strongly condemned the US drone attack that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, Gen Qasem Suleimani and Iraqi armed forces deputy commander Abu Mahdi al Mohandis. He said the meeting was of the view that a fresh sectarian debate after the killing of Iranian general by US was initiated by certain quarters which ASUB would not allow to continue further.

Maulana Asim also warned that no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed against the unity of the Ummah which was now the foremost need of the hour. He said the country could not afford any more chaotic situation and sectarian strife under the present circumstances. He said that Pakistan was facing internal and external dangers that needed unity of people regardless of religion and faith. He also praised the sacrifices laid down by Pakistan Army for the security and solidarity of the country, and said the passage of consensus bill for the extension of services chiefs’ tenure was a message to the world that entire Pakistani nation was united and stood behind its armed forces. The meeting was participated by other members of the board including Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Abdul Rab Amjad, Qari Inamur Raheem, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Allama Yunus Rehan, Maulana Afzal Haidri, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Allama Shahdi Gurkha, Sagheer Abbas and others.