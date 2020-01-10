Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hydel power stations of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) supplied 34.678 billion units to the national grid during year 2019. Sources here on Thursday told APP that as many as 6.321 billion units more units were provided to the system as compared to last year.

“As many as 34.678 billion units were provided to the national grid in 2019 while some 28.357 billion units were supplied during year 2018,” the sources said. The optimal operation of three hydropower projects, completed last year in a phased manner, proved to be a good omen for hydel generation in the country, since these projects alone generated 9.372 billion units cumulatively during their operation in 2019.

Giving the breakup, they said Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project provided 4.741 billion units, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project 4.519 billion units and Golen Gol Hydropower Project 0.111 billion units.

Rest of generation was contributed by other hydel power stations with Tarbela Hydel Power Stations 10.831 billion units, Ghazi Barotha 6.594 billion units, Mangla 4.005 billion units and others 3.986 billion units.

The year 2019, turned out to be a historic one for development of water and hydropower Resources in Pakistan, as record generation of hydel electricity was supplied to the National Grid during the year, besides initiating construction work on Mohmand Dam after five decades.

Hydropower is the cheapest and most environment-friendly source of electricity. The contribution of WAPDA hydel electricity to the system greatly helped the country in meeting electricity needs and stabilizing the electricity tariff for the consumers during the year.