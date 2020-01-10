Share:

LAHORE - Experts have forecast more rains with snowfall over the hills for parts of the country including Lahore from Saturday (tomorrow).

Strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of Balochistan on Friday (night) that will grip most parts of the country on Sunday. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

Widespread rain, few moderate to isolated heavy falls with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday. Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh from Saturday night to Sunday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat Quetta and Zhob on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy snowfall is also expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday. Murree & Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period. As per experts, possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Meanwhile, intense cold and dense fog continued disturbing routine life in plains of the country including Lahore on Thursday.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 16 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -12C, Astore -10C, Gupis, Bagrote and Malamjabba -09C, Parachianr -08C, Kalat -07C, Dir, Rawlakot and Hunza -06C, Dalbandin, Kakul and Murree -04C, Mirkhani, Chitral and Quetta -03C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 04C.

Excessive use of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, house wives faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.

Fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that the visibility reduced to zero in open areas.