KARACHI - As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,693 and 1,505 new cases emerged when 14,572 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,693 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr Shah said that 14,572 samples were tested which detected 1,505 cases that constituted 10.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,474,041 tests had been conducted against which 225,509 cases were diagnosed, of them 90 percent or 203328 patients had recovered, including 758 overnight. The CM said that currently 18488 patients were under treatment, of them 17590 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 877 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 744 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1505 new cases, 1,258 have been detected from Karachi, including 408 from East, 323 South, 212 Korangi, 179 Central, 89 Malir, 47 West. Umerkot has 41, Hyderabad 26, Mirpurkhas 24, Dadu 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tando Allahyar 12, Badin 11, Sukkur 9, Thatta, Kharipur, Larkana and Ghotki 8 each, Matiari 7, Jamshoro 6, Sujawal and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Shikarpur 4, kashmor 3, Sanghar and Jacobabad 1 each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.