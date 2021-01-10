Share:

FAISALABAD - CPO Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Saturday distributed 14 new vehicles among police for patrolling in the district. The new vehicles were equipped with the latest gadgets and equipment to deal with any emergent and untoward situation. The CPO, in a formal ceremony, handed over the vehicles to station house officers of Factory Area, Gulberg, Nishatabad, Sahianwala, City Jaranwala, Lundianwala, City Sammundri and Bahlak police stations, and the in-charges of police posts of Gulfishan, Chak No 205-RB, Achkera, Lorry Adda and Tariq Abad.