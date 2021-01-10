Share:

KARACHI - Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Ms Sharmila Farooqui said on Saturday that 84 polio cases had been reported in all over Pakistan in 2020 including 22 from Sindh, 26 from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 14 from Punjab. Addressing in a seminar here, she said that the country reported 147 polio cases in 2019, 12 in 2018, eight in 2017, 20 in 2016 and 54 in 2015, said a statement. She said that there were more than 3000 polio centers across Sindh through which Sindh Health department was providing service to the polio patients. Polio was a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children, particularly under the age of five years, she added. She said that the polio virus was transmitted through contaminated water and food. This disease spreaded from person to person, she said. She said that the polio virus attacks the nervous system which caused paralysis mostly in the lower limbs of children and it was often permanent.