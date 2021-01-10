Share:

MULTAN - Nishtar Medical university and hospital have fixed 272 beds for coronavirus patients at the hospital due to prevailing second wave of COVID-19. Around 80 beds were fixed at isolation ward for coronavirus suspected patients, 98 beds for confirmed patients and 94 beds were fixed at ICU-HDU. According to today’s report, as many as 112 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital from which 47 confirmed as coronavirus patients. The 21 out of total 55 ventilators were also lying vacant at Nishtar hospital.