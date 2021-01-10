Share:

A 50-year-old man died after falling from a 200 feet high wall of Lahore Fort.

The deceased, identified as Munir son of Younus, got seriously injured after falling from the Lahore Fort wall while trying to take a selfie on Saturday. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he succumbed to his wounds today.

A spokesman for the walled city said that the deceased hailed from Sheikhupura. He fell from the 200-feet high wall while trying to capture a photo, he said.

“The administration of the fort asked him repeatedly to refrain from climbing up the wall, however, he neglected their warnings, leading to the incident,” the spokesperson said