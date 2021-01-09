ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration challaned around 56 vehicles as it launched a campaign against over-charging and violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19, according to the officials.

According to details, Secretary ITA inspected public transports at Mandi Mor and IJP Road along with field staff in order to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, curb overcharging, and violation of the route permits.  The officials said that 56 vehicles were challaned while other violators were warned and fined on the spot. A total of Rs31,000 was imposed on the violators as fine, said the officials.

Meanwhile, AC (Secretariat) visited areas of Bhara Kahu and Simli Dam Road to check implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, prices of essential commodities including fruits/vegetables, milk, chicken/meat and unauthorised use of plastic bags. The violators were fined and warned as per law, said the officials.

Massive power outage in several cities across Pakistan

Furthermore, AC (Industrial Area) Islamabad along with the food inspector raided a dairy based in sector G-9 on complaints of milk adulteration. The officials said that 3,000 litres of adulterated milk was discarded on the spot. Samples were collected for further testing as well, said officials.