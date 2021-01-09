Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration challaned around 56 vehicles as it launched a campaign against over-charging and violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19, according to the officials.

According to details, Secretary ITA inspected public transports at Mandi Mor and IJP Road along with field staff in order to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, curb overcharging, and violation of the route permits. The officials said that 56 vehicles were challaned while other violators were warned and fined on the spot. A total of Rs31,000 was imposed on the violators as fine, said the officials.

Meanwhile, AC (Secretariat) visited areas of Bhara Kahu and Simli Dam Road to check implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, prices of essential commodities including fruits/vegetables, milk, chicken/meat and unauthorised use of plastic bags. The violators were fined and warned as per law, said the officials.

Furthermore, AC (Industrial Area) Islamabad along with the food inspector raided a dairy based in sector G-9 on complaints of milk adulteration. The officials said that 3,000 litres of adulterated milk was discarded on the spot. Samples were collected for further testing as well, said officials.