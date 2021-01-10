Share:

An Afghan delegation led by Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami Ustad Karim Khalili is arriving Islamabad tomorrow on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

In a statement by Foriegn office said, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and gather meetings with Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

Pakistan's fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.