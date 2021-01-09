Share:

ISLAMABAD-Amber Heard has admitted she has yet to give the bulk of her £5million divorce settlement to charity as promised after her ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her of pocketing the sum.The American actress vowed to divide the payout between two charities in 2016.But Miss Heard, 34, has given just £74,000 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, while the amount donated to her other nominated charity, the American Civil Liberties Union, is unknown, according to documents seen. Miss Heard claimed she had been delayed in making payments after being forced to spend ‘millions’ defending herself against her ex-husband in court.Depp, 57, has accused his ex-wife of lying about her intention to donate the money to charity, but she has claimed she will ‘eventually fulfil her pledge’.