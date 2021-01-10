Share:

Lakki marwat-Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb inaugurated anti-polio drive at a ceremony held at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Saturday.

Officials of the health department and partner organisations were also present on the occasion. The first five-day campaign of the current year will commence on Jan 11 (Monday). Haseeb administered several children under the age of five with anti-polio vaccine.

According to a health official, a total 882 teams had been constituted to vaccinate 183910 children below the age of five in 45 union councils of the district including the merged Betanni tribal sub-division. “The members of 784 mobile teams will launch door to door campaign to ensure vaccination of targeted population,” he maintained.

The DC called upon the people, especially parents, to cooperate with vaccination teams to make anti-polio drive a success.