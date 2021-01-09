Share:

RAWALPINDI- For the first time around 100 visually impaired persons will take part in 6km long marathon to be held in Rawalpindi Marathon tomorrow (Sunday). District Sports Officer Rawalpindi, Shams Tauheed told APP that visually impaired people in such a large number have never participated in any marathon. He informed that the race would be held in three categories. The open category would consist of 16km while the blind and under-16 category would be of 6km, shams said. The race for open category would commence from T-Chowk, Rawat while blind and under-16 would start from Morgah and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex, he added. Sharing details of the marathon, he said in 2016, a couple took part in a marathon held in London, while in 2006, a two-kilometer long race for the visually impaired was held in Lahore.