LAHORE - : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Riaz Malik inaugurated a special anti-polio drive by administering

drops to children at Mian Mir Hospital, here on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the anti-polio drive in selective areas of provincial capital was being carried out to wipe out the virus completely.

The DC elaborated that some 1.8 million children would be administered the vaccine in tehsils City, Cantt, Model Town, Shalimar and Raiwind of the district from January 11 to 15.

He directed the health authority officers for effective monitoring of the drive to achieve 100 per cent target.