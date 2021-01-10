Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet will discuss its 15-point agenda including Director General Legal Aid and Justice Authority in its meeting scheduled to be held Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting. According to the agenda, the cabinet will discuss presentation by the Economic Affairs Division on details of foreign funds, other than the loans and their utilization, exemption of duties and taxes on sale of HSDO (Graties fuel) through normal tendering, revisit of Cabinet Decision in the case No.125/8/97 dated 04-02-1997, in principle approval of the federal cabinet to proceed further as per law/rules for submitting a bill legislation titled The Auditor General (functions, powers and terms and condition of service) Act, 2020 and repeal of the Auditor General’s (Functions, power and terms and conditions of service) Ordinance, 2001, appointment of Director General of Legal Aid and Justice Authority, declaration of Police Station of FIA Bank Circle Lahore.

The cabinet will also discuss Election of National Council for Tibb (NCT) and appointment of administrator for the post of DG Hydrocarbon Development Institute Pakistan (HDIP).

, alternation in the nomination of ex-officio Directors on the Boards of companies under the purview of Petroleum Division, summary for the Cabinet regarding construction of multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera.

The federal cabinet will also discuss constitution of Board of Governors of Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms in its meeting held on 17-12-2020, the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms in its meeting held on 23-12-2020, decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization in its meeting held on 04-01-2021, the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 06-01-2021 and any other item with permission of the prime minister.