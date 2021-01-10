Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to the Mughalpura Police Station, here on Saturday.

He went to the Moharar Room and inspected the front desk register.

He directed SSP (Investigation) to trace and recover the abducted daughter of Muhammad Fayyaz,a citizen, who was also present in the police station on the occasion.

CCPO briefed the officials to respect the visitors and solved their problems. He also directed the SP Civil Lines to take steps for solving the problem of visitors.

Lahore investigation police catch 4 POs

Lahore Investigation police arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) involved in dacoity and cheque dishonour cases.

According to a spokesperson, Investigation Police Shadman arrested two POs, accused Munir Ahmad purchased electronic items but gave bogus cheque of Rs 2.5 million.

Another accused, Shafqat Hussain took Rs1 lakh cash by giving bogus cheque to a person.

Meanwhile, Investigation Police Gulshan Iqbal arrested two POs, Faisal Mehmood and Waseem.

They had looted a citizen and managed to escape.