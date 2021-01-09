Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) restored around 10,000 street lights during the year 2020, according to officials. They said that with over 10,000 lights having been made functional during the past year, 53 per cent street lights of the capital city have been restored. They hoped that 100 per cent lights would be made functional in the city within the next two months. According to details, CDA’s work on repairing street lights is underway in the city. The Authority installed 10,000 street lights at various spots in the city including the main roads, link roads, parks, streets, and other public places during the year 2020. Prior to this, 70 per cent lights in the city were not functional. At present, 53 per cent street lights are functional in the city, they added. The work on restoration of the street lights continues in the city in four shifts. Holidays of the staff of the department of street lights have been cancelled. Tenders have been given by the CDA for the restoration of the street lights in the city. The Authority had released funds in this regard a few months back.