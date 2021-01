Share:

LAHORE - : Kahna police on Saturday arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3kg hash and 20 litre liquor from their possession.

On the directions of SP Model town Dost Muhammad, the police conducted a raid and arrested Amjad, Ghulam Qadar, Yaqub and Hanifan Bibi

and recovered narcotics from their possession.Police had registered cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.