ISLAMABAD-Smart glasses have been a beleaguered pipe dream of tech companies since Google Glass first launched to mixed reviews back in 2013.Now social media behemoth Facebook is picking up the mantle and says its own gadget will launch ‘sooner rather than later’ this year. Unlike Google Glass and other ‘smart glasses like Microsoft’s Hololens, the eyewear will not attempt to overlay digital objects onto the real world using augmented reality (AR), but Facebook insists it will still be a ‘connected device’. Details of the upcoming device are scare but it was hinted by a developer involved in the project that it will likely involve a camera of some sort.