LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership

should work to forge unity against terrorists and their sponsors rather than dividing the nation.

“The Opposition should refrain from doing politics on terrorism as their response on Machh tragedy was irresponsible” he said during a meeting with provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

He said the war on terror was not the war of the government or any single political party, it was the war of 220 million Pakistanis.

The Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan shared grief of the bereaved families of the Machh tragedy.

He said the terrorists involved in the Machh tragedy would be punished and the whole nation was united against terrorists and stood by the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The Governor said India was the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan and it did not digest development and peace in Pakistan, adding that India supported terrorist organizations to destabilize Pakistan.

He said the government had provided all evidences regarding Indian sponsored terrorism in the region to the United Nations (UN).

Sarwar said the Opposition political parties should not align themselves with the enemy of the country.

He said instead of politicizing the incidents of terrorism, the Opposition should work to forge unity and solidarity against terrorism. He said the PDM was protecting only personal and political agenda instead of watching national cause. “Their agenda is to destabilize the country, but these politicians have failed before and will lick the dust in future”, he said, adding that the Opposition parties should not pursue agenda of the enemies of the country. Governor also attended a condolence reference for the PTI ticket holder from Lahore late Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar and also paid tribute to his services for people and the party. Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Malik Azam and other party delegations also called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.