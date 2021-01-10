Share:

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the promises made by the federal government to the people of Karachi are being fulfilled as the implementation work under the Karachi Transformation Plan has been started.

Talking to media in Karachi after receiving the 50 modern fire fighting vehicles and two water-boats at Karachi Port Trust imported from China by the federal government for Karachi. Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

Asad Umar announced that the tender of buses for Green Line Bus Project-Karachi has been issued and Green-Line will be operational from August this year. Asad Umar said NED University has completed the modelling work on Mahmoodabad Nullah and the National Disaster Management Authority will start removing encroachment from this week.

He said Freight Train system is also being introduced in the city from Karachi Port Trust to Peepri-Station to control the heavy traffic in the city. Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq said that there will be no compromise on the development of Karachi.