LAHORE - Green Loan Scheme has been launched for shifting traditional brick kilns to zigzag technology, said Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht while presiding over a meeting of the Anti-Smog Committee on Saturday. Under this scheme launched by Punjab Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) with the collaboration of Bank of Punjab (BoP), a loan of Rs 1 million with the mark up of 3 to 4% will be provided under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Nojawan Program and the Punjab Government’s Rozgar Scheme. The Punjab government is providing subsidy for the transfer of zigzag technology to kilns across the province.

The Minister said that PDMA and BoP have jointly carved out a strategy and way forward to ensure facilitation of the brick-kiln owners through Facilitation Centres being set up at Tehsil level to ensure provision of the required funding and conversion of the maximum number of brick -kilns to zigzag technology. He said the traditional brick-kiln sector along with vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors to environmental pollution and smog. The best solution to the problem was to shift the brick-kilns to modern technology instead of putting the business at stake. During the anti-smog operations, the PDMA ensured the transfer of more than 60 per cent of the kiln in the province to zigzag technology. PDMA recommends providing the financial assistance to kilns owners for transferring to zigzag technology as they were facing financial problems.

The Green Loan Scheme will ensure the transfer of the remaining kilns to modern technology. He said that the objective of the scheme is smog free green Punjab. The kiln owners should support the Punjab government for a cleaner and smog free environment for future generations.