The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has launched the most significant project, Sehat Sahulat Programme, in the country. It has already been in the process and so far it has entertained 90 districts of the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. Undoubtedly, it is a quite commendable act. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s most deprived provinces, Balochistan and Sindh, are not yet being made priority of this significant project. According to the World Bank report of November 2018, Balochistan has declared the poorest province, 62 percent of people are living below the poverty line and Sindh is the second poorest province in Pakistan. Sadly, the PTI’s scheme has not yet been entrained of those deprived provinces.

So, I urge the PTI government must not turn a blind eye towards those marginalised provinces where people are living very grim circumstances.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.