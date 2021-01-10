Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said India is backing ISIS in the region to spread chaos in Pakistan by fanning sectarianism.

On Sunday, interacting with digital media publishers and broadcasters he said Pakistan's security agencies successfully preempted Indian plots to fan sectarianism.

Imran Khan said it is unfortunate that terrorists targeted Hazara workers in thinly populated area.

He said previous governments did not pay due attention to Balochistan and always preferred to form alliance with Baloch Chieftains, who became the biggest hurdle in transferring development funds to the grassroots level.

Prime Minister said PTI Government has focused the socio economic development of Balochistan to uplift the common citizens of the province who are facing extreme poverty.