Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said yesterday that the Information Ministry is committed to practical professional training of newcomers in the media industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “Academy of Media Excellence”, he said that it has been set up for practical professional training of newcomers in various fields of media including television and radio production, art and culture under the vision of improving quality of media industry.

The academy is a joint venture of the Information Ministry’s attached departments including Pakistan Television Corporation, Radio Pakistan and A-TV. He said all capabilities and resources would be utilized to make the Academy and platform of excellence.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the Academy of Media Excellence was being launched under the supervision of presidential award winner Khawaja Najam-ul-Hassan, so that mass communication students from various universities could be imparted practical training in the field of production.

He said this platform would provide an opportunity to newcomers to hone their talents in a better manner. He added that when the commitment, direction and vision get combined, such tasks would be accomplished.

He said there were only a few media, art and production training institutes in the country and there was a dire need to introduce a facility where skills of media professionals could be nurtured and to overcome shortage of trained staff.

However, after the establishment of this new institute, he said that fresh blood would be part of the industry with a number of success stories on television, radio and media houses.

He said that those trained at the Academy of Media Excellence would also be able to benefit from Pakistan Television, A-TV and Radio Pakistan which have the latest equipment and experienced manpower.

Academy of Media Excellence will offer six-month courses to students of universities in production and news casting. Presidential award winning professionals from the media industry would impart training to the newcomers.