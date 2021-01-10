Share:

ISLAMABAD-The insurance industry showed 16 percent increase in life or non-life insurance sector in the last calendar year, according to the annual report of SECP. The total assets of the insurance industry stood at Rs1,784 billion in calendar year compared to Rs1,509 billion as of December 31, 2018, showing 16% increase in asset size, the report said. On the revenue side during the year 2019, the industry has underwritten total direct gross written premium (GWP) amounting to Rs 343 billion compared to Rs 326 billion in 2018 demonstrating a growth of around 5% in GWP. The reinsurance premium underwritten by the only non-life reinsurance company in Pakistan, owned by the Government of Pakistan, amounts to Rs18 billion. According to sector-wise analysis, the life insurance industry owns assets amounting to Rs1,456 billion and non-life insurance sector owns assets amounting to Rs 328 billion. On the revenue side, the life insurance sector has underwritten premium of Rs 228.6 billion and non-life insurance sector has recorded premium amounting to Rs 114.9 billion during the year 2019. Higher cost of business in the insurance sector is hampering growth and penetration. Since insurance enables risk mitigation and addresses financial fragility issues, SECP would take up the matter with provincial governments to rationalized taxation cost on insurance. During the year, authorization to conduct window takaful operations was granted to one (1) conventional life insurer, after which, total number of window takaful operators has reached to twenty nine (29).