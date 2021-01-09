Share:

ISLAMABAD -Private Secretary of Ministry of Interior was found dead in the washroom of his office on Saturday, sources informed. The body of the private secretary, identified as Zafar Iqbal, was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy, they said. Family members of private secretary informed his colleagues and police that he went office from house and did not return. They said they tried to contact on his mobile phone but on finding calls unattended, they approached his colleagues but all showed their unawareness about his whereabouts. Police, on complaint, traced out Zafar Iqbal via mobile locator as dead in restroom. The doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences told media that Zafar Iqbal died natural death. His body was moved to Gujrat for burial.