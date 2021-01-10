Share:

Karachi being the provincial capital in Sindh and largest national revenue collection centre in the country should enjoy the technological and infrastructural facilities that a metropolitan of its stature deserves. However, a mere walk through the streets of the city proves otherwise. The city is riddled with not just pollution of all forms but also political unrest along with insufficient infrastructural development.

The streets of this vast and ancient city are filled with garbage, polluted air and sub-par hygienic conditions which pose a major health hazard for the overwhelming population. All forms of garbage can be seen deposited at every corner of every street with little to no intervention by authorities to manage the situation

The sewage lines are often found to be damaged or ill-maintained while large portions of the taxpayers’ money seem to be drained for failed attempts at creating a proper system for waste management.

This further leads to sewer and manholes often overflowing in rainy seasons, wreaking havoc and creating unsanitary conditions that last for weeks on end.

The huge metropolitan further suffers ill-management by authorities on account of its vast size and the great political unrest that is common within the city. The masses are blindly being led to a chaotic world with no political stability of any sort.

Furthermore, this behemoth of a city has not had any proper infrastructural development projects completed in years. Projects are often launched and allocated sufficient money by governments, however, it is seldom that any are actually completed let alone completed on time.

These are some of the major urgent issues that the people living in the city have to face on a daily bases leading the city into further unrest and chaos. These issues need to be addressed by authorities with emphasis on following through with developmental projects.

SUMBUL ZAIDI,

Karachi.