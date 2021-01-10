Share:

KARACHI - The temperature in Karachi dipped to 5.8°C on Saturday morning as the Siberian winds continue to unleash a cold wave in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department says the speed of Siberian winds may increase today. The Met office predicted winds could move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour. The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director said. Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 25º Celsius today, according to the MET office.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and North Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The met office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday. While very cold weather will prevail in upper areas of the country and North Balochistan.

The snowfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 02 inches in Malam Jabba. The rainfall (mm) recorded during period was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 06, Dir (upper 04, lower 02), Balakot 02, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 01 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalat, Ziarat Leh -12 C, Gupis -11, Quetta -10, Kalam, Bagrote -09, Astore, Hunza, Dalbandin, Pishin -08, Mastung, Malam Jabba, Skardu and Parachinar -07 C.