Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to provide well equipped ambulances of Rescue 1122, one each to all district level jails across the province to be stationed in these jails on permanent basis with the aim to cater for any emergency need of prisoners.

Presiding over of the prisons department meeting, the Chief Minister further directed the authorities concerned for necessary arrangements to have clean and neat kitchens and washrooms in all jails to facilitate the prisoners. Besides Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan, the meeting was attended by Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Inspector General of Prisons and other concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about various reforms being introduced in prisons of the province. The meeting was also informed about the progress made so far on the proposed project of setting up a divisional level jail at Malakand Division. It was further informed that master plan for the proposed jail had been completed keeping in view the future requirements.

The chair directed the relevant quarters to identify suitable piece of land for the purpose, resolve the land issue and submit a final proposal in this regard within two weeks. He also directed them to complete all necessary arrangements to start practical work on the project from the beginning of next financial year.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of prisons department to identify land for the jail on such a location which was equally accessible to all the districts adding that first priority be given to land for the purpose.