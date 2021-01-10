Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has introduced a young female singer from the desert of Tharparkar to the modern platform of Alhamra. According to LAC spokesperson here on Saturday, LAC arranged live performance of young singer Nirmala Manghani who belongs to Tharparkar Umar Goth. On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra had a keen eye on every kind of talent. She said that “Talent has no territory or frontier, skill is something that makes its way from the depths of the oceans to the desert of Tharparkar.” Nirmala is 24-year-old, and a BS student. She could perform in Sindhi as well as Urdu, Punjabi and Marwari languages.