Rawalpindi-A landlord has filed an application before Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar challenging a demarcation report in a land dispute located in a private housing society near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP), informed sources on Saturday.

The landlord identified as Chaudhry Muhammad Kamran, resident of Moza Bijnial, alleged in the application that Tehsildar Rawalpindi and Revenue Officer (Patwari) Moza Bijnial conducted a one sided and illegal demarcation in a land located in khasra number 889.

He added the land is actually owned by his parents but the land revenue officers had shown the management of Airport Green Garden Housing Society as sole owner of the said land.

“The reality is that there are several other landlords who own land in the said khasra number along with society management whereas tehsildar conducted illegal demarcation of khasra numbers 889/1 and 889/2 to show society’s management as wholly owner of said land,” the applicant mentioned.

Chaudhry Kamran said the society owners also got registered a bogus criminal case number 1438/20 under sections 447/511/with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad against him and other family members including a brother serving in military. “The purpose to implicating us in FIR is to deprive us from our ancestral land,” he told AC.

The applicant informed the AC that neither revenue officers sent them summons nor made phone calls for attending demarcation done in December 15 “This is illegal, baseless and undue report and should be nullified,” he prayed to AC Saddar.

Accepting the application for hearing, AC Saddar granted a stay order of the report of revenue department and summoned all parties for hearing on January 13, 2021, sources said.

AC Saddar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said matter will be resolved on merit.

Taking to The Nation, Chaudhry Kamran alleged Naseerabad police have booked them including brother Rizwan, a sepoy in army, apparently after taking bribe from owners of private housing society. He said Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Sabir, Altaf Hussain of Airport Green Garden along with 32 armed persons stormed into their land and attempted to grab besides resorting firing. He said he filed complaint with Police Chowky Hamidan where police summoned both parties and later on locked them up under section 107/151. Later, a court released us, he said adding that private housing society owners again lodged a bogus complaint with police on December 11, 2020 accusing him and others of launching an armed attack against them. Police booked us in case and started investigation, he said. He said he was granted bail by Magistrate Syed Faizan Rasool in case.

He vowed his brother Rizwan was on duty in his unit in Bahawalpur on the said day. “We have filed an application with RPO Rawalpindi Region against PS Naseerabad high ups for filing fake FIR,” he said.

He also informed his parents also filed a civil suit against the owners of private housing society with court of civil judge and obtained a stay order. The next hearing in the case will be on January 12, he said.

ASP Cantt Circle Amna Baig, who conducted inquiry, rebuffed the allegation of malafide and bribe by police saying case was registered on base of report of Tehsildar. She said the accused party can approach her for registration of cross version only if they are victims of any injustice.

“I will verify presence of sepoy Rizwan on crime scene,” she said.

The complainant Muhammad Ikram, Supervisor of Airport Green Garden, however, when contacted, said society is owning land in the said khasras and had not grabbed even an inch land of any landlord. He said the FIR registered by police on his complaint is also not based on facts as the crime occurred on December 2 was shown of December 11 in the case.