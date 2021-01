Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has sought help of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) for checking damage and theft of garbage containers. In a letter to PSCA high ups, LWMC CEO said that waste containers and bins of LWMC had been misplaced from designated places or stolen. This issue is hampering smooth cleanliness operations and also damaging the aesthetic look of Lahore City. He requested LWMC for identifying the culprits through CCTV cameras.