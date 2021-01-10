Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country plunged into darkness late Saturday night after a massive power breakdown.

The power failure, one of the worst Pakistan has experienced, caused electricity to be cut in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar and Quetta. The outage was reported simultaneously in many cities shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Initially, the blackout was reported by citizens of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan on social media.

According to Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub, the blackout was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero. He said the reason for the frequency dropping was being investigated. Attempts are being made to fire up the Tarbela power station which will lead to a sequential restoration of power supply, he said. “People are urged to remain patient,” the minister wrote. Ayub said all technical teams had reached their respective stations, adding that he was personally supervising the restoration work as the federal power minister. He said citizens would be kept updated on the restoration efforts periodically.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz also said that the breakdown had been caused by a “technical fault” in the NTDC system. “System is being restored,” he tweeted.