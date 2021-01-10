Share:

Lahore-PML-N’s former MNA Dewan Ashiq Bokhari called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and inquired after health of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain. Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, Dewan Abbas Bokhari and Jamshed Bappi were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that there was no room for politics of revenge. He said that the PML had completed record development projects in South Punjab during its tenure. If given an opportunity in future, he said, the PML would continue the good work.

Dewan Ashiq Bokhari acknowledged initiative taken by Ch Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab, saying people of South Punjab still remember development during PML regime.