Share:

LAHORE - PML-N’s former MNA Dewan Ashiq Bokhari called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and inquired after health of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, Dewan Abbas Bokhari and Jamshed Bappi were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that there was no room for politics of revenge. He said that the PML had completed record development projects in South Punjab during its tenure. If given an opportunity in future, he said, the PML would continue the good work.

Dewan Ashiq Bokhari acknowledged initiative taken by Ch Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab, saying people of South Punjab still remember development during PML regime.

Shujaat grieved over Seth Abid’s demise

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of prominent businessman Seth Abid.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that very few people would know that Seth Abid had done a lot for security and integrity of Pakistan.

“I personally know that the national services rendered by Seth Abid are valuable which will always be remembered,” he said. Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.