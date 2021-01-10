Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday has said that previous governments did not do any work to improve the power transmission system.

Moreover, holding a press conference along with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz claimed that many countries face difficulties due to lack of advanced electricity transmission system.

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking steps for upgradation of transmission system for better supply of the electricity, she added.

Shibli Faraz further highlighted that a comprehensive plan to upgrade transmission system is under process and to strict measure to ensure efficient power generation will soon taken.