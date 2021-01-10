Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday has said that non-upgradation of transmission lines became cause of power breakdown across the country.

In a statement, the special assistant said that no work was done on transmission lines as the concerned authorities were busy in the construction of power house.

Moreover, every single city, village and district is important for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

Whereas, electricity supply in parts of Pakistan has been partially restored after the country was hit by a massive blackout early Sunday, with the Ministry of Energy blaming it on a sudden drop in frequency that tripped the entire system.

Power supply in Islamabad’s red zone and other important areas has been restored while electricity in parts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur and Sheikhupura remains suspended.

Power supply in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan andd Abbotabad has been restored. In Sindh, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Nawab Shah Division are still facing breakdown; however, Karachi’s Orangi Town, SITE and Nazimabad have been energized.