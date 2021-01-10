Share:

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Sunday has announced to form a committee for inquiry into massive power plunge.

According to the sources, NTDC told that the frequency level had dropped to zero from 50 in less than a second due to tripping in high transmission system following a technical fault at Guddo Thermal Power Plant at 11:41pm on Saturday night.

This glitch, however caused shutdown of other power plants plunging parts of the country into darkness, the company representative added.

As per details, NTDC further informed that initial report over the blackout have been prepared.