Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that seven out of nine divisions of the province have been energized; however, opposition parties are spreading fake news about the breakdown.

In a media briefing, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that power supply in small cities and villages will also be restored in few hours and CM Usman Buzdar is constantly in contact with federal government and is personally monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, she said that public will be informed about every development regarding restoration of power supply to the areas.