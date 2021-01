Share:

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is responsible for the destruction of her party.

In a statement, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz lacks political foresight due to which her party is suffering. Opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is taking its last breath, he claimed.

He was right about opposition participating in by-elections and Senate polls, he added.