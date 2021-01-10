Share:

On Sunday, Pakistan condoled over the death of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto due to cardiac arrest.

In a statement by Foreign office spokesperson, “We are deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends.”

He conveyed “deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia.”

The consul general played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and the country deeply valued his positive contributions, he added.